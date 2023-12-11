ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $355.94 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.20 million and $355.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 401.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00178194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014622 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

