Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $167.75

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $167.42, with a volume of 19954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

