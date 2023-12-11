Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 11th (ADZN, ATZ, BCE, CAR.UN, CWB, EQB, FM, FTT, LAC, OVV)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 11th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was given a C$32.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$58.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$92.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$118.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by CIBC from $147.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$116.00 to C$124.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$211.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$212.00 to C$215.00.

