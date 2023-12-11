Reviewing AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) & Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northann and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Northann.

This table compares Northann and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 8.16% 13.94% 6.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northann and AptarGroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $3.32 billion 2.52 $239.29 million $4.21 30.24

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures. The company provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. It also sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. In addition, the company offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

