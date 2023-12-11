Reviewing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CION Investment and RF Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 RF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than RF Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CION Investment has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RF Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CION Investment and RF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 21.85% 12.56% 5.75% RF Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of RF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of RF Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CION Investment and RF Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $65.22 million 9.12 $50.14 million $0.99 11.07 RF Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than RF Acquisition.

Summary

CION Investment beats RF Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors. RF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

