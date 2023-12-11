Reviewing NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Dividends

Carpenter Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Carpenter Technology pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NORMA Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $2.55 billion 1.28 $56.40 million $2.17 30.41 NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65

This table compares Carpenter Technology and NORMA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carpenter Technology and NORMA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus target price of $74.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than NORMA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and NORMA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 4.00% 7.83% 3.49% NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats NORMA Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.