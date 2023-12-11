Reviewing Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Ross Acquisition Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Ross Acquisition Corp II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ross Acquisition Corp II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Acquisition Corp II N/A -24.45% 3.34% Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A $14.87 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group $330.85 million 2.10 -$3.92 million ($0.45) -13.84

Ross Acquisition Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ross Acquisition Corp II and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Acquisition Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.03%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Ross Acquisition Corp II.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Ross Acquisition Corp II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

