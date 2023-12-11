Reviewing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto Group and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 1 10 1 3.00 TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 266.07%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $52.45 billion 1.67 $12.42 billion $7.51 9.34 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.24

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats TMC the metals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.