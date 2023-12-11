Reviewing WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) and WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WELL Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 2 0 2.50 WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.81%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than WELL Health Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.95 -$147.51 million ($3.85) -2.73 WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WELL Health Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WELL Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WELL Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.23% N/A -8.80% WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats WELL Health Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey. As of November 3, 2023, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exact Care Pharmacy, LLC.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada. It also engages in developing digital health applications. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.