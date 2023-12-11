Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $797,958. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYTM opened at $36.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

