Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $42.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $797,958 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,929,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

