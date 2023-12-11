RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.11

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $31.90. RingCentral shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 410,126 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.