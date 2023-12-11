Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

