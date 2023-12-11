Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High at $544.44

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $544.44 and last traded at $540.22, with a volume of 48960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.67 and its 200 day moving average is $490.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

