Royal Bank of Canada Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $26.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.89.

Couchbase Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BASE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

