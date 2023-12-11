Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.15. Sasol shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 410,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sasol by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

