Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 621,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,014.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $53.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

