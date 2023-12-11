Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.