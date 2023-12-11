SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $35.55. SEA shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 8,338,392 shares.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in SEA by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SEA by 327.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $33,630,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

