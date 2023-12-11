Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Seagen comprises approximately 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Seagen worth $58,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Seagen by 76.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Seagen by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.76. 856,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.14. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $221.54. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

