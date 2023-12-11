SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $363.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.4 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Down 0.7 %
SCWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 13,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.04.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.