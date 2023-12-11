Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.29

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.29 and last traded at $292.73, with a volume of 172919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

