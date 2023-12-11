Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shopify stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $75.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.