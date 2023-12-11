Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $133.48. 352,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

