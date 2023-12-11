Smart Block Chain City One Day Volume Tops $374.98 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $71.62 million and $374.98 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

