Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 5.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.53.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,664.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $189.84 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.