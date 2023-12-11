Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 5.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.53.
Insider Activity
In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,664.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $189.84 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Invest in Energy
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.