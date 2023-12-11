Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $194.94 and last traded at $193.24, with a volume of 1582208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

