Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,150 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

