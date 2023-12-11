SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.00

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.00 and last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.20.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The company has a market cap of $599.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

