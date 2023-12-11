SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.71

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 307904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $549.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

