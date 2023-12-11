SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Boosted by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.