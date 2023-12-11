Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

