Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.52.

Shares of SPOT opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 460,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

