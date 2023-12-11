SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 4.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.12. 181,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,466. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

