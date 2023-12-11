Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$109.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.92.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$103.41. 213,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,424. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1757504 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Company Profile



Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

