Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 11th (AAPL, ACLX, APG, ATNM, AVB, AVTR, BASE, BLUE, CARR, CHK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $186.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $315.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $244.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $527.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $133.00 to $124.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $273.00 to $299.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $508.00 to $563.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $690.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $425.00 to $415.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $6.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $530.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $246.00 to $269.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $408.00 to $415.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $450.00 to $500.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $118.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

