Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 11th (AAPL, ACLX, APG, ATNM, AVB, AVTR, BASE, BLUE, CARR, CHK)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $186.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $315.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $244.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $527.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $133.00 to $124.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $273.00 to $299.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $508.00 to $563.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $690.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $425.00 to $415.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $6.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $530.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $246.00 to $269.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $408.00 to $415.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $450.00 to $500.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $118.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

