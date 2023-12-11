StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

