StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FreightCar America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.