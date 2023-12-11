StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Price Performance
NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.