StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 23.2 %

OCX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

