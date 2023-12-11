StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.38.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

