StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.20 on Friday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

