StockNews.com Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OCUL opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

