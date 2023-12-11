StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.6 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

