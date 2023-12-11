StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

