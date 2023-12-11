StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

