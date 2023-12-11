StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritiv by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Veritiv by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Veritiv by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

