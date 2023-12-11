StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
