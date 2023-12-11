StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.20 on Friday. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.