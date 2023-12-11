StockNews.com Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

