StockNews.com Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Frontline Stock Up 0.3 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
