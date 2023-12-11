StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,852 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up approximately 5.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,379,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,788. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

